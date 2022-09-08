Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,363 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 91.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ONB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

