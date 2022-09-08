Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.50 and traded as high as $5.52. Omeros shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 692,773 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have commented on OMER. Bank of America cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.
The company has a market cap of $343.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50.
Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.
