Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.50 and traded as high as $5.52. Omeros shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 692,773 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OMER. Bank of America cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $343.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Omeros Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,434,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after buying an additional 76,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 38,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 188.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 797,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Omeros by 23.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 674,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 130,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.