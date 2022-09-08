Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $105,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.12 and a 200-day moving average of $131.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.07, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

