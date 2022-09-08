Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,980,000 after buying an additional 1,091,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $235,825,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 699.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,775,000 after buying an additional 586,061 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,575,000 after buying an additional 417,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.42.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $105.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.21. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.16 and a beta of 1.81.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

