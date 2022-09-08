OppFi (OPFI) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare OppFi to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OppFi and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million $25.55 million 1.26 OppFi Competitors $4.05 billion $789.91 million 3.14

OppFi’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

OppFi has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi’s rivals have a beta of 7.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 687% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OppFi and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 OppFi Competitors 241 1244 1762 52 2.49

OppFi currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.67%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 69.48%. Given OppFi’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OppFi has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 7.59% 20.16% 6.13% OppFi Competitors -31.38% 18.71% 2.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OppFi rivals beat OppFi on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

