Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Shares Up 1.3%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.95. 19,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 42,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Orgenesis Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.20). Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orgenesis

Orgenesis Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orgenesis stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orgenesis Inc. ( NASDAQ:ORGS Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Orgenesis as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.