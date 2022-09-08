Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Shares Up 1.3%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.95. 19,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 42,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Orgenesis Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.70.
Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.20). Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%.
Orgenesis Company Profile
Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.
