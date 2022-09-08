Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,331,000 after buying an additional 155,646 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,996,000 after purchasing an additional 370,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,285,000 after buying an additional 31,772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 923,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,734,000 after buying an additional 145,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 856,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,250,000 after acquiring an additional 273,556 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $139.20 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

