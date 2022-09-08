PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.39. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

