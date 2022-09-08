PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Holdings Trimmed by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,339 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 403.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PAGS opened at $14.97 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57.
PAGS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
