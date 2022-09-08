PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Holdings Trimmed by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,339 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 403.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

NYSE:PAGS opened at $14.97 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

PAGS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.