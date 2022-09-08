PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,530 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAGS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

PAGS opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $57.87.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

