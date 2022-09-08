Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4,123.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,977.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,794 shares of company stock worth $4,052,368. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLTR opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 3.89.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

