Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after buying an additional 524,219 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $18,027,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 13.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 700,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,705,000 after acquiring an additional 83,195 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 243,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,002 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.46 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.71.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

PZZA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

