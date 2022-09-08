Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Peter Hill Buys 200 Shares

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) insider Peter Hill acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £994 ($1,201.06).

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

LON PAG opened at GBX 493 ($5.96) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.05. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 408.80 ($4.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 619 ($7.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 526.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 502.34.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Paragon Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 2%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Paragon Banking Group

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

(Get Rating)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.