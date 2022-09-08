Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Peter Hill Buys 200 Shares

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2022

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAGGet Rating) insider Peter Hill acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £994 ($1,201.06).

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

LON PAG opened at GBX 493 ($5.96) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.05. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 408.80 ($4.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 619 ($7.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 526.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 502.34.

Paragon Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 2%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Paragon Banking Group



Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

Featured Stories

