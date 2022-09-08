Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 2797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDCO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.