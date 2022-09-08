Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Receives $8.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEARGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEAR shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

In other Pear Therapeutics news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $345,279.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,362 shares in the company, valued at $921,261.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAR stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. Pear Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

