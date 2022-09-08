Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Receives $8.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEAR shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pear Therapeutics news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $345,279.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,362 shares in the company, valued at $921,261.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics Stock Down 6.8 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAR stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. Pear Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

