Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUNW) Trading 7.1% Higher

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 1,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
Phunware Stock Up 7.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.53.
