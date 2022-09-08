PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,645 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,002,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,851,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $81.02 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $306.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.27. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.49.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $213,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,523 shares of company stock worth $4,436,354. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.58.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

