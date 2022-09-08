PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Unum Group by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Insider Activity

Unum Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $40.25.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

