PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UDR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 53,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 97.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

