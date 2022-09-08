PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after buying an additional 92,362 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 549,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,940,000 after buying an additional 85,310 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 5,746.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 64,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,426,000 after buying an additional 63,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,881,000 after buying an additional 56,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after buying an additional 54,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $247.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.78 and a 200 day moving average of $287.08. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.42 and a 52-week high of $456.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.61.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.33.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

