PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,438 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.85. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Northland Securities reduced their target price on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global upgraded NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

