PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Envista by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,746 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Envista by 191.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,823,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,816,000 after buying an additional 1,197,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Envista by 140.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,318,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,247,000 after buying an additional 770,581 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at $37,385,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Envista by 180.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after buying an additional 723,700 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

