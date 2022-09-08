PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,472,000 after buying an additional 19,313 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 532.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD stock opened at $249.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.70 and its 200-day moving average is $291.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.87 and a 52 week high of $366.36.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

