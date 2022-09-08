PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,401 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 60.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 57,289 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.5% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after buying an additional 43,311 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 19.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 131,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 30.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,525.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,525.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,992 shares of company stock worth $5,181,387. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $14.98 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

