PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,860 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $372,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $190,500.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $372,807.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,122 shares of company stock valued at $878,957. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $72.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SYBT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Hovde Group started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

