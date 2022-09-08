PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $99,795.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,366 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloom Energy Stock Up 5.7 %

A number of research firms recently commented on BE. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 3.06. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

