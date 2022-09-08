PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 604 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,383,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,396,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.35.

Etsy Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $107.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.42. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,588.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,959,493. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

