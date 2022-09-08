Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 801 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Entergy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $119.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

