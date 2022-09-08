Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

