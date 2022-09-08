Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,721 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $980,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $499,000.

IYC stock opened at $65.04 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.03.

