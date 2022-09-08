Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Trading 3.6% Higher

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 2,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 26,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $45.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.
Institutional Trading of Processa Pharmaceuticals
About Processa Pharmaceuticals
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.