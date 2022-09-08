Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Trading 3.6% Higher

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 2,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 26,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $45.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.

Institutional Trading of Processa Pharmaceuticals

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PCSA Get Rating ) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Processa Pharmaceuticals worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.