ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 11,786 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 77% compared to the average volume of 6,645 call options.

BOIL opened at $74.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average is $78.20. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $140.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOIL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth $546,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 54.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

