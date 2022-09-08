Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Shares Up 2.2%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.29. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.20% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

