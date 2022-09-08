PVH (NYSE:PVH) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock to $65.00. The stock traded as low as $53.09 and last traded at $54.34, with a volume of 2667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.84.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PVH to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.53.

Get PVH alerts:

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 2,076.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,820.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 97.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $69.69.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.15%.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.