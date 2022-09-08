Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Raised by Analyst

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 5th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ATD has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.42.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ATD opened at C$58.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$60.20 billion and a PE ratio of 17.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$45.23 and a 1 year high of C$60.66.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.89 billion.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.