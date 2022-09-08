Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Issued By William Blair

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 5th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

ABM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

ABM Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

ABM opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.04.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after purchasing an additional 261,413 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,819,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ABM Industries by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg purchased 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,959.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

