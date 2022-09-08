Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. Issued By Zacks Small Cap (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares in a report released on Tuesday, September 6th. Zacks Small Cap analyst A. Heffron now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

Chesapeake Financial Shares Increases Dividend

Shares of CPKF stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $31.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.31%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans.

Further Reading

