Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Cut by Analyst

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardmore Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.53.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE ASC opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $328.80 million, a P/E ratio of -237.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

