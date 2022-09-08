Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STNG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.49%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 150,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 99,600 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

