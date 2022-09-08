QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.50

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.62. QC shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 4,500 shares traded.
QC Trading Down 11.8 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.
About QC
QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.
