Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stake Reduced by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 64,248 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 133.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RL stock opened at $92.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.92.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

