Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,124 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 147,859 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Range Resources by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $516,000. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $911,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,904,000 after purchasing an additional 149,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. Range Resources’s revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.24.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

