Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $148.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Raymond James Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $105.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,402,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

