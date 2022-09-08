Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.89, but opened at $31.76. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Relmada Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.74, with a volume of 94 shares trading hands.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 16,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $306,309.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,246.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

