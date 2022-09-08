Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.89, but opened at $31.76. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Relmada Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.74, with a volume of 94 shares trading hands.
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 16,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $306,309.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,246.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Relmada Therapeutics
Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.62.
Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.