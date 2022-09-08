Renovacor (RCOR) & Its Peers Critical Survey

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) is one of 268 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Renovacor to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Renovacor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovacor N/A -55.38% -43.63% Renovacor Competitors -4,256.85% -197.88% -33.09%

Risk and Volatility

Renovacor has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovacor’s competitors have a beta of 0.70, indicating that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovacor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Renovacor Competitors 665 3553 10286 152 2.68

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Renovacor and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Renovacor currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,005.26%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 86.89%. Given Renovacor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Renovacor is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renovacor and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renovacor N/A -$14.10 million -2.60 Renovacor Competitors $754.48 million $143.13 million 3.28

Renovacor’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Renovacor. Renovacor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of Renovacor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Renovacor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Renovacor competitors beat Renovacor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Renovacor Company Profile

Renovacor, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). The company's lead product candidate is REN-001, a recombinant adeno-associated virus 9-based gene therapy designed to deliver a functional BAG3 gene to augment BAG3 protein levels in cardiomyocytes, and slow or halt progression of BAG3 DCM. It is also developing a pipeline of BAG3-associated gene therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need associated with mutations in the BAG3 gene and mechanistically linked to BAG3's expression and function. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

