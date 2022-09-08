Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report released on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $113.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $105.38 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 126.40%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

