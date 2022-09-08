Reviewing ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) and Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA)

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) and Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

ICF International has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jade Art Group has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ICF International and Jade Art Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICF International 4.25% 12.19% 5.48% Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICF International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ICF International and Jade Art Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ICF International presently has a consensus target price of $133.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.16%. Given ICF International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ICF International is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of ICF International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of ICF International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ICF International and Jade Art Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICF International $1.55 billion 1.25 $71.13 million $3.61 28.52 Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Jade Art Group.

Summary

ICF International beats Jade Art Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. The company also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, it provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, the company informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. It serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Jade Art Group

Jade Art Group Inc., through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry. Jade Art Group Inc. is based in Yingtan, China.

