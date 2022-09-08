Reviewing Loyalty Ventures (LYLT) & The Competition

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) is one of 233 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Loyalty Ventures to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Loyalty Ventures and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loyalty Ventures 0 1 2 0 2.67 Loyalty Ventures Competitors 783 5637 11764 267 2.62

Loyalty Ventures presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 346.43%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 36.01%. Given Loyalty Ventures’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Loyalty Ventures is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loyalty Ventures $735.31 million -$2.34 million -0.12 Loyalty Ventures Competitors $3.34 billion $326.47 million 29.19

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Loyalty Ventures’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Loyalty Ventures. Loyalty Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loyalty Ventures -64.35% 8.58% 0.88% Loyalty Ventures Competitors -41.30% -7,275.08% -4.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile

Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors. The company helps financial services providers, retailers, and other consumer-facing businesses to create and increase customer loyalty across various touchpoints. Loyalty Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

