Robinsons Retail (OTC:RRETY) Shares Down 5.3%

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RRETY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.26 and last traded at C$10.26. Approximately 2,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.83.

Robinsons Retail Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.12.

Robinsons Retail Company Profile

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-format retail company in the Philippines. The company operates through Supermarkets, Department Stores, DIY Stores, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores, and Specialty Stores segments. It operates supermarkets under the Robinsons Supermarket brand that offer health and wellness, and fresh food products; and department stores under the Robinsons Department Store brand, which provide children's apparel, accessories; homes, snacks and stationery; shoes, bags, luggage and sportswear; ladies and men's apparel, beauty accessories, and furnishings.

