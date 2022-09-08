Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 122,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 869,617 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RCI stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3884 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.00%.

Rogers Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

